3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $137.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.21.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.20. 2,636,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,166. 3M has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $203.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in 3M by 2.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after acquiring an additional 191,982 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.