4D pharma (LON:DDDD) Trading Up 5%

4D pharma plc (LON:DDDD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.86 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.66 ($0.20). Approximately 912,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,957,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.86 ($0.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.88.

About 4D pharma (LON:DDDD)

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) in the United Kingdom. The company develops therapeutic candidates, including MRx0518 for the treatment of cancer and immune-oncology diseases; MRx-4DP0004 for the treatment of asthma; MRx0029 and MRx0005 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

