603 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Bought by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 603 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $558.03 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $541.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $565.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

