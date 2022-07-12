707 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,396,000 after buying an additional 72,815 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,229,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.15. 22,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,552. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

