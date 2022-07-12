88mph (MPH) Price Tops $2.30 on Exchanges

88mph (MPH) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. One 88mph coin can now be bought for about $2.30 or 0.00011785 BTC on popular exchanges. 88mph has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $65,783.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,511.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002809 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 88mph

