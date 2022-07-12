ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $31,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,380,000 after purchasing an additional 716,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ABB by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,173,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,836,000 after purchasing an additional 324,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ABB by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,743,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 201,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $4,418,000. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.37.

NYSE ABB opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.24. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

