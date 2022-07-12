Accenture plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.97 (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.97 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th.

Accenture has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Accenture has a payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Accenture to earn $12.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Accenture stock opened at $274.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 500.2% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $1,045,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

