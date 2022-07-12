ACoconut Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. In the last week, ACoconut has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $133,128.02 and approximately $25,331.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00028945 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.