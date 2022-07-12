Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.01. 58,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $93.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

