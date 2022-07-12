adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) PT Lowered to €155.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €193.00 ($193.00) to €155.00 ($155.00) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on adidas from €255.00 ($255.00) to €235.00 ($235.00) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas cut adidas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HSBC cut adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded adidas to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on adidas from €260.00 ($260.00) to €215.00 ($215.00) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. adidas has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. adidas had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Research analysts predict that adidas will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2952 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 14.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in adidas by 79.7% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

