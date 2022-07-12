Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 182.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,845 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Adobe by 19.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 657,729 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,285,000 after buying an additional 106,914 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 100.3% in the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 18,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $10,687,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 71.6% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $6.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,688. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.08. The firm has a market cap of $176.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.