Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$14.00. The stock traded as low as C$12.45 and last traded at C$12.56, with a volume of 64282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.55.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.88.

The company has a market cap of C$767.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.75.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$985.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$783.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 88.75%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

