AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $107.39 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,288 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for about 1.6% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.13% of CME Group worth $107,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,203,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CME Group by 88,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CME Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in CME Group by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,723,000 after purchasing an additional 434,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.00.

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $207.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,384. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.20 and a 200 day moving average of $222.81. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

