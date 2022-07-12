Aeternity (AE) Market Capitalization Reaches $25.24 Million

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $25.24 million and $1.39 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 402,784,400 coins and its circulating supply is 356,963,456 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

