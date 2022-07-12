Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 5.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Aflac by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,820,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $56.87. 24,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.53. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

