Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $140.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $175.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.73.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $123.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.10 and a 200 day moving average of $130.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.