Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS ACDVF traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $22.36.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 828.99% and a negative net margin of 39.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

