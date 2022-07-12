Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €180.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €180.00 ($180.00) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. Barclays set a €155.00 ($155.00) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($142.00) price objective on Airbus in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($145.00) price objective on Airbus in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($182.00) price objective on Airbus in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($150.00) price objective on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

EPA AIR traded up €0.67 ($0.67) on Tuesday, reaching €96.71 ($96.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($68.28) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($99.97). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €107.16.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

