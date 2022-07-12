Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Barclays

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Allegion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.11.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $97.89 on Friday. Allegion has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.47.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Allegion by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Allegion by 3,825.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 30,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Allegion by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.