Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.78.

ALLE traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,514. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day moving average is $113.47. Allegion has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 674.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

