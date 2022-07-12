Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ziff Davis as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at about $27,134,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $17,437,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $11,680,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $10,529,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $6,516,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZD opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

