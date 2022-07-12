Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000.

VUG opened at $230.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

