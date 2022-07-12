Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.50.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $280.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.