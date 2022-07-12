Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,870 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after buying an additional 1,334,183 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $785,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $407,888,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,639,580 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $298,207,000 after acquiring an additional 63,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $213.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.80. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.82%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

