Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,942,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $581,034,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $522,352,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,771,000 after acquiring an additional 141,612 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.66.
Shares of PANW opened at $515.91 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $497.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.63 and a beta of 1.24.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
