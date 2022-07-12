Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 318 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.2% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

