Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 322 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,416 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after acquiring an additional 583,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,840 shares of company stock valued at $17,999,457. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Cowen reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Shares of EW stock opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.