Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,237,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 16.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.68.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $402.41 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $463.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.04.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

