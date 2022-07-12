Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMRN. HC Wainwright lowered Amarin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amarin from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amarin currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.50.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 2.02. Amarin has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Amarin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 174,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Amarin by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 114,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

