American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 140.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 861,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 698,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,236 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

In other news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $180,570.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.24. The stock had a trading volume of 36,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.48 and its 200 day moving average is $95.14. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

