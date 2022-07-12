American Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 10,211 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up 1.9% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $13,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,682,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 46,791.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 618,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,675,000 after purchasing an additional 617,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,327,000 after purchasing an additional 545,884 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 291,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after purchasing an additional 284,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.

