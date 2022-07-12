American Financial Advisors LLC Has $31.03 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $31,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,224,000. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

