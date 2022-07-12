American Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $172,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

