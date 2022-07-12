American Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.74 and a 200-day moving average of $122.03.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

