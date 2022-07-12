American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,642 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $706.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $725.53 and a 200 day moving average of $875.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $881.49.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.