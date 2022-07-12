American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 920 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 239,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 56,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $44.22. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $48.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

