American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 182,957 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.22% of American International Group worth $113,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,202,907,000 after buying an additional 131,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,068,000 after buying an additional 347,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after buying an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $506,692,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in American International Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,872,000 after purchasing an additional 630,592 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.05. 51,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,212,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

