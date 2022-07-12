American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 182,957 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.22% of American International Group worth $113,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in American International Group by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in American International Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 53,013 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Shares of AIG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 51,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,273. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

