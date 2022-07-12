American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.47

Shares of American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 209165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.66.
