Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.80

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 34904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.86.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$144.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Americas Silver Company Profile (TSE:USA)
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
