Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.80

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 34904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.86.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$144.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Americas Silver ( TSE:USA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$33.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

