Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,201 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Amgen were worth $266,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,369,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,082,000 after buying an additional 165,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.72. 47,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.92 and a 200-day moving average of $237.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

