Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $247.78 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

