Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Acquires 27,538 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 613,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,538 shares during the period. Bed Bath & Beyond makes up 1.2% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $13,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBBY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 58,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter.

BBBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.67.

BBBY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,646,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $402.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.98. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $31.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.44). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Jeff Kirwan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,929.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

