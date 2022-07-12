Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $40.05. 358,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,319,796. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $181.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

