Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,694,000 after buying an additional 578,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after buying an additional 498,045 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,784,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.92.

HON traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.10. The company had a trading volume of 34,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.96 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.06 and a 200-day moving average of $190.46. The company has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

