Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $1.62 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.83.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,642. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

