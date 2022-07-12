Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $196.53 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 112,752 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 17.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $196,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 141.3% during the first quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 135,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,251,000 after buying an additional 79,550 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $288.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,782,048. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.