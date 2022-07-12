Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 1,795 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth approximately $50,119,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth approximately $41,513,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 513.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 822,598 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 230,102 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.50 ($45.50) to €45.00 ($45.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from €26.50 ($26.50) to €21.30 ($21.30) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

PHG traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.80. 27,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,907. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

