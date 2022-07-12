Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 2,690 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $171.70. 103,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.93 and a 200-day moving average of $168.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.78 and a 52-week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

