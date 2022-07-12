Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 270 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.60.

EL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.65. 15,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,572. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.38. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

